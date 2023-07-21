FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Parker from the Humane Society of the Ozarks.

Parker is a one to three-year-old poodle mix that loves to play with other dogs. He is full of energy and loves to play with stuffed toys.

“What would make Parker happy would be a family that will let him love on them and give him plenty of exercise and attention,” said Humane Society of the Ozarks executive director Chase Jackson.

Jackson also says that Parker would be a great hiking dog and “he’s still young enough and still has a lot of that energy with it.”

For more information on adopting this happy boy Hank, please submit an adoption application on their website.