FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Paxten from Fayetteville Animal Services.

Paxten is around 2 years old and weighs 59 pounds. He has been at the shelter for a month and is just waiting to find someone who can love him, take him on adventures, and play.

The shelter says he also loves his snuggles as he is a bit of a couch potato.

Paxten will go with an owner wherever as he loves getting out. He’d fit well with a family who has kids, as long as they’re over the age of 5. He can exert a little too much energy sometimes, but it’s just when he’s really excited.

The shelter says he continues to be passed up, but he has so much love to give that he is just ready to find his forever home.

If you’re interested in Paxten, stop by the shelter at 1640 S Armstrong Ave or fill out an application online.