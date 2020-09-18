Purina Presents: Meet Pearl in Pet of the Week

We love finding animals forever homes and this morning, we’re introducing you to a dog from the Washington County Animal Shelter.

Meet Pearl in this week’s Purina sponsored segment Pet of the Week.

Pearl came to the shelter as a stray and she’s around seven to nine years old.

She’s full of energy and she’s really super sweet. She loves to give hugs and kisses and she gets along well with all other dogs. It’d be really great for Pearl to have a forever home of her own.

She’d love to have a family to love on and play with her and run in the back yard. So if you’re interested in adopting Pearl, you would need to fill out an application for the Washington County Animal Shelter.