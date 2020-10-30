Purina Presents: Meet Peedy in Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re introducing you to a cat from the Lester C. Howick Animal Shelter of Washington County in Fayetteville — meet Peedy in Pet of the Week!

Peedy is a short-haired boy, about one year old, and he’s a pretty cream and white tabby-ish color.

Staff say he has a calm temperament, and he’s still learning how to play with toys, as he was brought into the shelter as a stray. They say he loves being inside and lounging around.

Peedy likes other cats and will often go looking around for them so he can say hi, they say.

Upon receiving his application, he would get neutered, rabies vaccinated, and microchipped. He’s already been treated for ticks and flees, and he’s been given deworming medications, so he’s been fully vetted and he’s ready to go.

You can contact the shelter by phone at (479) 695-3450 or by email at ashelter@co.washington.ar.us.

