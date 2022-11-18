BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Penelope from Best Friends Animal Services in Bentonville, Ark.

Penelope is a three-year-old boxer mix. Her gray coat makes her look older than she is but she still has all the energy of a young pup.

According to the shelter, she is very gentle for her size and has lots of love to give. She also gets along well with other dogs, and pretty much everyone she has been introduced to, the shelter says.

Penelope weighs around 60 pounds and can do well inside but does have a fairly high energy level.

She’ll go on runs, walks, or be a couch potato, she’s open to anything.

To schedule a meet and greet with Penelope, email the shelter at adoptnwa@bestfriends.org. Her adoption fee is sponsored so she can come home with you at no cost.