Purina Presents: Meet Penny & Meadow in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re introducing you to two special animals at the Springdale Animal Shelter — meet Penny and Meadow in Pet of the Week!

Penny, a rabbit, was found running loose in someone’s backyard. She’s clearly a domesticated rabbit, and the person had no interest in owning one.

Shelter staff say domesticated rabbits can’t survive on their own, even in the wilderness of a subdivision, so “for all you folks that may have gotten some rabbits over Easter, don’t turn them loose, they won’t survive.”

They say they don’t know Penny’s age but guess that she’s about one or two years old.

Penny is super friendly and social, but she doesn’t like to be picked up. However, she’s very much affectionate and isn’t really afraid of anything. Shelter staff say she doesn’t care about dogs and cats.

Penny is set to be spayed next week, and she’s available for adoption now.

Meadow, meanwhile, is a spayed, senior, female cat. She’s solid black and very sweet, incredibly people-friendly. Meadow is very easy-going and likes everyone that she meets. Staff say she doesn’t mind the dogs walking by, and she doesn’t seem to mind other cats (she hasn’t met Penny the Rabbit yet, they say, so jury’s still out on that one).

Her only issue is that she is in the early stages of renal failure, so Meadow does need to be on a special diet and medication, but she’s been checked out by the vet, and they believe she could live a happy, healthy life for years.

Meadow is a very much a lap cat and wants attention all the time. She would love to spend her remaining years with you!

If you’re interested in adopting Penny or Meadow, contact Springdale Animal Services at (479) 750-8166 or visit its PetFinder page.