SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Percy from Centerton Animal Services.

Percy has been at the shelter longer than some of the other dogs around him. Centerton Animal Services believes Percy is a blue-heeler Catahoula mix.

Watch the video above to learn more about him.

To see Percy and all the other dogs up for adoption, click here.