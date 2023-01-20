FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals a forever home in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Phantom from Fayetteville Animal Services.

Phantom is a little over a year old so he has lots of energy and willingness to play. The shelter says he is essentially a big puppy.

His favorite activities include running around and playing with a tennis ball, finding sticks, running, running, and more running.

The shelter believes Phantom is best suited for someone who live an active lifestyle and will take him on adventures.

If you’re interested in adopting Phantom, visit the shelter’s website or give them a call at 479-444-3456 to fill out an application and see if he is a good fit!