CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Phoenix from Centerton Animal Services.

Phoenix has a fun and loving personality. He loves to give big hugs and be around people.

Phoenix is very fluffy, so you do have to brush and add a lot. He loves to have chew bones to always chew on.

He likes to get out whenever he’s allowed.

The shelter will give people a trial period, so you can take Pheonix home for seven days at the longest.

If you want to meet him, you can see him Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.