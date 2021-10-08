Purina Presents: Meet Pickles in Pet of the Week

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding forever homes for animals in our area. This week we are introducing Pickles from the Centerton Animal Shelter in Pet of the Week.

Pickles is a one-year-old lab-retriever mix. Pickles is extremely loving, loves other dogs and is very playful.

She loves having a friend. Small children would be a great addition to her lifestyle. She likes the interaction, the love, and activity. She has the right amount of energy for any family.

Pickles would love dog parks. She likes making new friends.

Pickles has been spayed and is ready for a new home.

If anyone is interested in adopting Pickles, they can call (479) 795-0078.