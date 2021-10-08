Purina Presents: Meet Pickles in Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding forever homes for animals in our area. This week we are introducing Pickles from the Centerton Animal Shelter in Pet of the Week.

Pickles is a one-year-old lab-retriever mix. Pickles is extremely loving, loves other dogs and is very playful.

She loves having a friend. Small children would be a great addition to her lifestyle. She likes the interaction, the love, and activity. She has the right amount of energy for any family.

Pickles would love dog parks. She likes making new friends.

Pickles has been spayed and is ready for a new home.

If anyone is interested in adopting Pickles, they can call (479) 795-0078.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers