ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Pointdexter from the Rogers Humane Society.

He is a pointer & great dane mix that’s a very interactive dog. Pointdexter weighs about 95 pounds and loves playing fetch.

To learn more about Pointdexter and all the other dogs available, click here.