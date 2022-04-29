FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community. This week, we’d like to introduce you to Queenie from Big Paws of the Ozarks in Fayetteville.

Big Paws believes Queenie to be a 10-year-old kelpie mix. She was originally on the euthanization list but the shelter was able to get her pulled off and treated for heartworms.

Queenie is perfectly healthy, great with kids, house trained and kennel trained. The shelter says she could live with other dogs, it just depends on their personality.

She would be a perfect fit for just about any home, but a quiet one might be the best, the shelter said. She loves going on walks and would make a great companion.

Queenie is an all-around great dog and the shelter hopes someone will give her a chance during her golden years.

If interested in Queenie, visit https://www.bigpawsozarks.org/adopt to fill out an adoption application and the shelter will set up a visit.