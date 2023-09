FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Quincy from Big Paws of the Ozarks.

Quincy was found lying in a ditch with matted fur. The 1-year-old pup is now playful and sweet.

He is a poodle who loves snuggles and socializing.

If you are interested in adopting Quincy you can fill out an application and meet him at Big Paws of Ozarks.