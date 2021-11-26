Purina Presents: Meet Reggie in Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our local community.

This week, we’re excited to introduce you to Reggie from the Centerton Animal Shelter in our Pet of the Week.

Reggie is the animal shelter’s longest resident. He’s been there for several months.

The animals shelter says he is around 4 or 5 years old and loves to play with toys.

Reggie would be great for just about any family. He is great with smaller dogs and dogs his size. Any family with children or wants to be active would be great for Reggie. He is very outgoing and loving.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers