Purina Presents: Meet Reggie in Pet of the Week

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our local community.

This week, we’re excited to introduce you to Reggie from the Centerton Animal Shelter in our Pet of the Week.

Reggie is the animal shelter’s longest resident. He’s been there for several months.

The animals shelter says he is around 4 or 5 years old and loves to play with toys.

Reggie would be great for just about any family. He is great with smaller dogs and dogs his size. Any family with children or wants to be active would be great for Reggie. He is very outgoing and loving.