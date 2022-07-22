SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Remington from Springdale Animal Services.

Remington is a mixed dog and is around 1-2 years old. He is very sweet and a favorite among the shelter’s staff and volunteers.

He is currently the shelter’s longest resident, having been with them since May. The shelter says he can be selective with other pets so a meet and greet is a must if you have other animals and are looking at adopting him.

Remington does have a lot of energy and gets very excited, so he might be a lot for little kids and may be a better fit for older ones.

Remington’s adoption fee is sponsored and he is up to date on all of his shots, and vaccines and he is neutered.

If you’re interested, the shelter is located at 1549 E Don Tyson Pkwy. You can give them a call at 479-750-8166.