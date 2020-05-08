Purina Presents: Meet Rhonda and Neo in Pet of the Week

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today we’re introducing you to two dogs from the Centerton Animal Shelter.

Meet Rhonda and Neo — our Purina Pets of the Week.

Rhonda is three years old, and she’s named after the fighter, Rhonda Rousey. Staff say she’s a powerhouse, but at the end of the day, she’s a big baby who just wants her belly rubbed.

Shelter staff say she’s quite hyper and does well with other dogs, but only if they are males. She doesn’t get along with other female dogs, they said.

Rhonda already has all her shots and she’s spayed and ready to go home with you now.

Neo, our other Pet of the Week, is a 7-month-old lab mix and also a big baby, shelter staff say.

He came in with another dog who was already adopted, so he is looking to find his forever home too now.

He would be really good with kids, and he is great with other dogs. Staff said Neo has done amazing with every other dog they’ve had him with and “pulled them out of their shell.”

Neo’s also fixed and up-to-date on his shots.

Both of this sweet dogs are ready and available to go home with you now at the Centerton Animal Shelter.

Contact the shelter at (479) 795-0078.