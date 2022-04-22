CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to “Handsome Rob” from Centerton Animal Services.

Rob is a shepherd mix and almost 11 months old. He is pretty good with other dogs but a little shy. However, if you have his favorite toys, he begins to open up.

The shelter says Rob does not have any issues that it knows of and anytime he has been around people, he has been good.

Potential adopters who have kids will be fine, however, the shelter recommends those kids be a little older than a toddler.

Rob deserves time dedicated to him to be loved and active. He’ll need time to play with his beloved toys.

Many dogs including Rob are available. Adoption fees for April and May are $20.

If interested in Rob, call the shelter at 479-795-0078 and set up an appointment to meet him!