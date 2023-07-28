HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Rocco from Paws and Claws Pet Shelter.

Rocco is a beagle and is the oldest resident at Paws and Claws, being about seven to eight years old.

“He probably was originally bred to be a hunting dog. He’s lived a lot of his life on a chain and probably shouldn’t live in a home with cats, but has done really well with lots of other dogs,” said Paws and Claws manager Mallory Harlan.

For more information on adopting Rocco, visit their website.