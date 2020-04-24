Purina Presents: Meet Rocco in Pet of the Week

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s a sweet, car-ride-loving dog waiting for you at the Rogers Humane Society — meet Rocco in Pet of the Week.

Rocco is a male, labrador-boxer mix who’s about four years old. He was found abandoned in a rural area of Benton County.

Staff say he’ll play fetch with you all day long and he loves rope toys as well. He’s housebroken and good with other dogs. Shelter staff say Rocco would fit well in an apartment or house.

Rocco is vaccinated, neutered, and waiting for you at the Rogers Humane Society.