Purina Presents: Meet Roger in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – We love finding animals forever homes, and today we have a sweet dog for you to meet at the Fayetteville Animal Services – meet Roger in Pet of the Week!

Roger is the longest resident at the shelter, having been there for about two months. Staff at the shelter say he’s very energetic and playful, but he can also be a lazy boy whenever he wants. He loves attention, back scratches, and, more than anything else, tennis balls! Roger loves playing chase.

He’s two years old, and the shelter doesn’t recommend he go to a home with cats or small dogs because he’s so energetic and playful.

Roger is up-to-date on all his vaccines, and he’s neutered, as well, so he’s ready to go home with you now if you need a new buddy.

Click here for more information on Roger.

If you’re interested in adopting, contact Fayetteville Animal Services at (479) 444-3456.