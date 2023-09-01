SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to this duo Ross and Monica from the Springdale Animal Shelter.

These siblings are almost almost four months old. They love their playtime and are showing their own personalities already. Monica loves her independence and Ross needs his snuggles, he does not know personal space, said Courtney Kremer, director of Animal Services.

Get to know these two kittens in the video above.

“The adoption fee is fully sponsored. Both of them have already been spayed and neutered. They are ready to go to their new homes. They are microchipped. Leukemia and RFID tested. They’re up to date on all their vaccines, rabies shots,” Kremer said.

Call the shelter at 479-750-8166 or stop by the shelter at 1549 East Don Tyson Parkway.