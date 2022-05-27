ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community. This week, we’d like to introduce you to Roswell from Rogers Humane Society.

Roswell is around a year and a half to two years old and was found abandoned out in the rural areas of Benton County.

He likes to run and exercise so the shelter says an apartment would not be a good fit as he needs a fenced-in yard to play in.

Roswell needs an owner who is committed to taking him outside three to four times a day. He is housebroken and good with other dogs, specifically small dogs.

If you’re interested in Roswell, come see him at the shelter, located at 405 E Nursery Rd. His adoption fee is $70 and he has been neutered and vaccinated.