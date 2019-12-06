Purina Presents: Meet Sabrina in Pet of the Week

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) — Well it is that time of the week again!

We’ve got a special pup that is looking for her forever home.

Meet Sabrina in this week’s Purina sponsored Pet of the Week.

Sabrina is about an eight-month-old blue collie mix. She’s been at the shelter for a little over a month. She’s the shelter senior right now because of how long she’s been here.

She actually went to a home trial last week, she was brought back because she didn’t like cats. But other than that, they loved her and she did great.

She’s very sweet and very affectionate. She likes to play, she likes to play with other dogs on occasion, but mostly she just likes to kind of chill by herself and get loved on.

Come on down to the Centerton shelter and ask to see Sabrina!