Purina Presents: Meet Sabrina in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Springdale Animal Shelter’s longest resident is hoping to find her forever home this weekend.

Sabrina is about a year old and she’s a little pocket pitty. She came to the shelter in kind of rough shape. She was pretty thin and her ears were cropped.

She is the longest resident at the moment. She is pretty good with other dogs and has a lot of dog friends here. She is very calm, she walks well on a leash. She knows how to sit and lay down already because she is a smart and sweet girl.

Sabrina really likes people, she just is having a hard time in the kennel. She isn’t showing her best self when people go back there.

Sabrina’s adoption fee has been totally sponsored. She is already spayed and she’s ready to go home today.

You can find Sabrina at Springdale Animal Shelter.