FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community. This week, we’d like to introduce you to TWO furry friends — Sally and Lady Bug — in our Pet of the Week.

Sally is super sweet and around nine years old. She is a little shy and reserved, the shelter says, but once she gets comfortable she’ll come to you for love.

Lady Bug is around eight years old and came into the shelter with Sally. The shelter says she is a little more outgoing and talkative. She loves attention, too.

Sally reportedly loves belly rubs, ear scratches, and really any kind of loving. The two get along well and love living together.

If you’re interested in taking these lovely ladies home, stop by Fayetteville Animal Services located at 1640 S Armstrong Ave, or go online to fill out an application.