Purina Presents: Meet Sammy in Pet of the Week

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding pets forever homes and this morning we have a fun-loving dog from the Centerton Animal Shelter.

Meet Sammy in this week’s Purina sponsored segment Pet of the week.

This is Samuel, we call him Sammy. Sammy is a year old and he just got neutered and just got his rabies vaccines, so he is now ready to go home.

He was very shy when he got in, he is very shy at first but it takes no time at all for him to start opening up. He is great with other dogs, he is working on his “down” and his “attention” that he wants all the time. He’s getting better every day.

He’ll need a lot of exercise, he’ll need a lot of lovings too though. He’s very sweet. He is overshadowing whenever we have a really shy dog.

As you can tell he’s fairly excited and wants love constantly!