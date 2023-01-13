FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Saul from Washington County Animal Shelter.

Saul is two years old and a very well-behaved boy, as the shelter says he walks well on a leash, and can shake and sit.

He is very affectionate and a bit of a goofball. He loves to cuddle but also loves to play.

The shelter says Saul is very good around people and not super hyper, bringing just the right amount of energy.

If you’re looking to meet Saul, the shelter will set up a “meet and greet” to get some playtime with this good boy, and then if you’re interested in taking him home, you can fill out an application.

The Washington County Animal Shelter is located at 801 W Clydesdale Dr. in Fayetteville, Ark.