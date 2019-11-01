Purina Presents: Meet Savannah, Vinnie and Frankie in Pet of the Week

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) — We have three pups this morning looking for their forever home.

Meet Savannah, Vinnie and Frankie in this week’s Pet of the Week. Find these three at the Centerton Animal Shelter.

Savannah is a seven-month-old hound mix and has been at the shelter for a month and a half now.

She’s gotten along with all the other dogs we’ve had her with. She’s playful and energetic. She’s at the age now where she can learn basic commands and be a great family dog.

Still working on manners but other than that she’s great.

Vinnie is the shelter’s senior resident and has been here for over two months now.

He’s a great dog. He’s about seven to eight months. The vet put him as a pointer mix. He does really well with multiple dogs.

He just likes to play and have fun. Kind of the life of the party so we’re just trying to find that home that’s wanting to work with him and play with him.

Frankie we believe is a pit mix. Not sure on his age but he’s maybe a little over two-years-old.

He came in already neuter. He’s kind of the one that we put the bigger dogs with if they don’t get along with anyone else, because he gets along with them. I’ve seen him do well with kids and family here at the shelter.

He’s been here for about a month and a half and he hasn’t had a lot of people be interested in him. He’s such a great dog and we hope to find him a family through this.