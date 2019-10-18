Purina Presents: Meet Scuba in Pet of the Week

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — We’ve got a sweet pup looking for their forever home at Rogers Humane Society.

Meet Scuba in this week’s Purina sponsored Pet of the Week.

Scuba is a little female hound heeler mix. She was found abandoned out in the rural areas of Benton County. She would be good in any type of housing but she will sell her soul for water so if anyone likes or wants a kayaking buddy, she would be perfect for that.

She can dive and stick her head underwater. She does really well with cats, kids, people. She’s a great car ride and all-around a good dog.

She’s under the 40 pounds range. She’d be a good compact dog for travel and things like that. She’s not a high-energy dog, but she does require a little bit of walking, things like that.

But she’s not going to need a lot of exercise. Come to the shelter at 407 East Nursery Road and check her out.

She’s already been spayed has her rabies vaccination and is all ready to go!