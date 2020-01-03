Purina Presents: Meet Sergio in Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Are you looking for a running buddy? You just might be in luck.

Meet Sergio, a three-year-old lab mix at the Rogers Human Society.

If he had someone that liked to run five miles two or three times a week, he would be in heaven.

Humane Society employees say Sergio can run five to six miles quite easily!

He loves to play fetch and loves other dogs, cats and kids. He’s do really well in a dog park situation.

Sergio is neutered, vaccinated, and ready-to-go at the Rogers Humane Society! Go say hi!

