Purina Presents: Meet Seymour in Pet of the Week

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Seymour is the Centerton Animal Shelter’s longest resident.

The shelter says he arrived with a bad skin infection, underweight, and undersocialized, but he’s been improving quickly under the care of staff.

He’s about nine-months-old, and he’s smart and eager to please. Seymour thinks he’s a lapdog, so when you come home, he’s going to want to immediately be on you.

He loves to run and learn new tricks, so a very active home would be ideal. The shelter is looking for someone who will be able to train Seymour, ideally someone who might have experience with dogs who didn’t receive much training at a young age.

Seymour wags his tail like crazy when he meets new people, and he’s ready to wag it for you now at the Centerton Animal Shelter. Stop by the shelter at 10404 Hwy. 279 N in Centerton or contact them by phone at (479) 795-0078.