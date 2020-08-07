Purina Presents: Meet Shooter McGavin in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today we’re introducing you to a sweet dog who was recently dumped in the parking lot of the Fayetteville Animal Shelter— meet Shooter McGavin in Pet of the Week!

Shelter staff say Shooter is a lab mix who’s about one year old and 80 pounds.

He’s a bit of a nervous piddler so staff think he may have experienced some rough times.

He has some patches of hair loss on his back and chest from demodex, an allergy that’s not contagious.

Shooter is a big boy and may be a bit too much for very small children, or anyone who isn’t steady on their feet.

He’s still learning about toys and housetraining, and he’d love to have your help!

There’s no adoption fee for Shooter.

