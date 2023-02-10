CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Si from the Centerton Animal Shelter.

Si is around one year old and is a Heeler-mix. He weighs about 30 pounds and has been at the shelter since October 2022.

The shelter says he is full of energy and loves to play, especially with toys. He’ll also go on runs to get some of that energy out.

Si is also very intelligent, so he would be a good dog to train to learn all kinds of tricks and tasks.

The shelter says he gets along well with other dogs and loves playing together so if you have other pets, it shouldn’t be an issue.

The shelter is located at 10404 Highway 279 N and ready for you to take Si home for just $30 and some paperwork.