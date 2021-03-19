Purina Presents: Meet Simba, Nala & Clark in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes, and today we have three sweet dogs to introduce you to at the Humane Society of the Ozarks in Fayetteville — meet Simba, Nala and Clark in Pet of the Week!

Simba and Nala come from the same litter and they are about 14-to-15 weeks old. Clark comes from a separate litter but he’s around the same age. Shelter staff say the dogs do not have to be adopted together.

They are still very young and capable of adapting to any type of home. Staff say they’re good with cats or other dogs and any type of people — kids or adults.

The dogs aren’t spayed or neutered yet, but that is included in the cost of adoption.

If you’re interested in adopting any of these pups, visit hsozarks.org or call (479) 444-7387.