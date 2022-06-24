BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community. This week, we’d like to introduce you to Skyler from Best Friends Animal Shelter in Bentonville.

Skyler is a pretty, alert, and friendly girl who has a whole lot of love to give.

The shelter says she is well-behaved and loves all other dogs. Overall, she is just easygoing and wants someone to hang out with.

She is not rowdy and would be fine in just about any kind of home, however, a yard is a bonus.

From June 24-26, fees are waived on all adult pet adoptions, so come out to Best Friends and take Skyler home.