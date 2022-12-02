FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Slim Jim from the Fayetteville Animal Shelter.

Slim Jim is a little under a year old and just a big goofball. He loves to play and has lots of energy and reportedly does well with other dogs and learns from them since he is still just a puppy.

If you have a lifestyle where you run or walk every day then Slim Jim is a perfect fit for you.

He really just wants to please, so why not take him home and give him the chance?

If you’re interested in taking Slim Jim home, visit the Fayetteville Animal Shelter website and fill out an application online.