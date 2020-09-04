Purina Presents: Meet Sparky in Pet of the Week

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes and this moring, we’re introducing you to a sweet pup from the Centerton Animal Shelter.

Meet Sparky in this week’s Purina sponsored segment Pet of the Week.

Sparky is a heeler mix who is the shelter’s longest resident. Sparky is about a year old, perhaps a little bit older.

He is not good with larger dogs and can be tested with smaller dogs that are already existing in the home. He’s very sweet, very loving, very active, just not a great family dog. He’ll definitely need to be in a place that has a big yard.

Sparky is not an apartment dog, he’s definitely going to have to be a house dog. Someone that’s willing to throw toys with him to just let him play.

He will be neutered soon and will get his shots when he is neutered and be ready to go home