Purina Presents: Meet Sparky in Pet of the Week

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animal forever homes, and this week we’d like to introduce young pup at the Centerton Animal Shelter — meet Sparky in Pet of the Week!

Sparky is a heeler-terrier mix, and staff at the shelter say he’s about a year old. He does very well with dogs smaller than him, but he’s not so good with large dogs.

He’d do well in an active household because he’s got a lot of energy as a young dog, but he’s also a big snuggler.

Sparky’s favorite toys are anything with a squeaker.

You can find out more about Sparky and how to adopt on the Centerton Animal Shelter Facebook page or by calling (479) 795-0078.