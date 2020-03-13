Purina Presents: Meet Stanley in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s a good old hound dog waiting for you at the Washington County Animal Shelter — meet Stanley in Pet of the Week!

Stanley is about 7 or 8 years old and a beagle-hound mix. He came into the shelter about two weeks ago as a stray.

He loves other people and other dogs and pretty much just lays around in his bed all day, the staff says. Stanley gets along with all the animals at the shelter and pretty much ignores the cats.

He loves toys and treats, and he really just likes to have a lot of love and to be pet.

You can meet this adorable hound at the Washington County Animal Shelter. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 801 W Clydesdale Dr. in Fayetteville.