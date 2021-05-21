Purina Presents: Meet Stella in Pet of the Week

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, so we’re introducing you to a very energetic dog from the Rogers Humane Society. Meet Stella in this week’s Pet of the Week.

Stella is a female doberman mix. She plays well with other dogs.

She’s an active dog and won’t be an apartment dog. She needs to be in a backyard.

Stella is very good with people and children. She would make a great running dog.

She likes to play fetch, with toys, and is very good in all situations.

For anyone wanting to train for a marathon, Stella would help them get to the next level.

To learn more about adopting Stella, call the Rogers Humane Society at (479) 636-3703.

