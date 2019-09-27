Purina Presents: Meet Sterling in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A sweet dog is waiting to meet you at the Humane Society of the Ozarks.

Meet Sterling in this week’s Purina sponsored segment, Pet of the Week.

Sterling is with the Arkansas Weimaraner Rescue and is up for adoption.

Sterling is good with other dogs, he loves to play and he would prefer to be with female dogs just because he gets along with their temperament a little bit better but he does play with boy dogs.

An active home would work good for Sterling because he does love to play. He would make a great running partner as well.

Sterling came from a shelter in Texas. Sterling is about one to two years old and he loves his toys.

He is available through the Arkansas Weimaraner Rescue

There are applications available at arkansasweimeramerrescue.org.