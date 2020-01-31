Purina Presents: Meet Sugar in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — There’s a sweet girl you can meet at the Humane Society of the Ozarks in Northwest Arkansas right now — introducing Sugar in our Pet of the Week!

Sugar is an owner surrender that was brought into the shelter with her brother, Spice.

The Human Society says they are not necessarily needing to adopt the pair together, and they both enjoy the company of other dogs.

Sugar doesn’t mind cats, and she’s a really good girl who’s house-broken and up-to-date on all her vaccinations.

Sugar is also microchipped.

You can find out more about Sugar and other local pets at the Humane Society of the Ozarks website.