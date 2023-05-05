ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Sunny from the Humane Society for Animals.

Sunny is a nine-month-old puppy who loves to be at the park, said Clayton Morgan, executive director. He is a Labrador Collie mix found abandoned out in the rural areas of Benton County.

“He’s been fully vetted. Microchip ready to be adopted,” Morgan said.

He will be happy with his toys and is easy to keep up with his medium energy levels, he’s great to take to the park or someone to exercise with, Morgan said.

If he seems like a good fit for you, visit https://nwahumanesocietyforanimals.org