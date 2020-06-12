Purina Presents: Meet Sweety and her kittens in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today we’re introducing you to a mother cat from the Springdale Animal Shelter — meet Sweety and her kittens in this week’s Purina Pet of the Week.

Sweety is two years old and short-haired female cat. As her name suggests, she’s a very sweet girl and is fully sponsored to an approved home.

She arrived at the Springdale Animal Shelter with a full litter of kittens who are all about seven-weeks old now. The kittens will be ready for adoption in about a week or two, staff say.

Sweety is one of the few adult cats left at the shelter, so stop by and check her out.

She’s a wonderful girl who would probably be more comfortable in a quiet home.

