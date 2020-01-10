Purina Presents: Meet Teddy in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — We love finding animals loving homes, and this morning, we’re introducing you to a dog from the Springdale Animal Shelter.

Meet Teddy in this week’s Pet of the Week!

Teddy is one of the longer residents at the shelter and would like to ring in the new year with a new family. He’s around a year old and very intelligence.

He would love to find himself an active family to live with forever. He likes other dogs but cats not so much, but he is a very sweet boy.

The shelter recommends him to families with a bit older kids because he can bit a bit much! He’s just kind of rambunctious and needs to work on his manners, they say.

He’s doing very well at the shelter and knows how to sit and walks pretty well on the leash.

Teddy’s adoption fee is totally sponsored and he’s ready to go home today!