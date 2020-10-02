Purina Presents: Meet Tex in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes, and today we’re introducing you to a dog from the Springdale animal shelter — meet Tex in Pet of the Week!

Tex is a one-year-old male pit bull terrier mix and he’s very energetic.

He’s one of the longest residents of the Springdale shelter, having moved from the old location to the new one at 1549 East Don Tyson Parkway, and he loves exercise.

He is sweet natured, loves to play and is eager to please — he’s just waiting for an active family to go home with.

While he will need some basic training, he is a quick learner.

Plus, Tex is already fixed, his adoption fee is sponsored and he’s ready to find his new home.

Click here to learn more about Tex and how to adopt him, or call Springdale Animal Services at (479) 750-8166.