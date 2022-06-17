NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Toby from the Humane Society of the Ozarks.

Toby is three years old and is willing to live in pretty much any kind of home except for two. He may not get along well with cats and if he is going to live with another dog, the shelter says they have to meet before adoption.

He is crate trained and knows a lot of obedience commands as well as playing tricks such as fetch and shake.

The shelter says he would be fine if you left him home alone and that he would not tear anything up. He just really someone to love on him and give him the time to exert all of the energy he has.

He would likely be okay in an apartment but his owner would have to take him on walks frequently. He would probably prefer a yard with open space.

The shelter notes that he is fixed, microchipped, and up to date on his shots.

If you’re interested in adopting Toby, you will need to fill out an application on the Humane Society of the Ozarks website.