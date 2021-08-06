Purina Presents: Meet Tokyo in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we have a beautiful dog to introduce you to at Fayetteville Animal Services — meet Tokyo in Pet of the Week!

Tokyo is about three or three-and-a-half years old, and staff at the shelter say he’s very sweet, if sometimes a little stubborn.

He would do very well in a home with children, they say, because he actually came from a home with three kids.

Tokyo doesn’t get along with cats, unfortunately, but he does well with other dogs and loves going out for the shelter’s play groups. He also knows ‘down’ and ‘sit.’

He’s a very good dog who loves interacting with and meeting new people!

If you’re interested in adopting Tokyo, contact Fayetteville Animal Services at (479)-444-3456 or visit the shelter’s website.

