Purina Presents: Meet Tommy Boy in Pet of the Week

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re introducing you to a sweet dog from the Rogers Humane Society — meet Tommy Boy in Pet of the Week!

Tommy Boy is black and tan Dobermann mix who was found abandoned out near Gravette. He’s about one year old, and shelter staff say he’d be a great companion dog for anyone who loves the outdoors, but he does need to have a home with at least a 6-foot fence.

Tommy Boy probably wouldn’t do well in an apartment, unless you spend a lot of time outside with him. He’s good with other dogs and kids, and he loves to play with just about anything, especially squeaky toys.

He’s neutered, vaccinated, and ready to go home with someone. If you like the outdoors — hiking, running, biking — Tommy Boy is the perfect candidate. His adoption fee is $70.

If you’re interested in adopting Tommy Boy, call (479) 636-3703, or visit https://nwahumanesocietyforanimals.org/.