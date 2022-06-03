SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Tony from Springdale Animal Services.

Tony is a mixed girl and around 4 years old. She has been at the shelter since March and is very sweet and people-oriented.

She’s not a big fan of other dogs so if you have other dogs, she might not be a good fit. The shelter says she would fit in just about anywhere and is a little lazy, so an apartment would be okay!

A house with a backyard as just as good, too, the shelter says.

Tony’s adoption fee has been covered so she is ready to head to a forever home today. If you’re interested in Tony, stop by the shelter at 1549 E Don Tyson Pkway from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

You can also visit their Facebook page, Springdale Animal Services.